Ryan McHugh was on the losing side back in the 2014 All Ireland Final but has the opportunity for redemption this year after Donegal cruised into the decider by beating Meath by twenty points on Sunday.

The Kilcar man remains in the hunt for a winners Celtic Cross just like his brother Mark and Dad Martin previously.

Ryan told Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life, it’s unbelievable to be back in a final.