Top ten entry list confirmed for Sligo Park Hotel Stages Rally

The Triton Showers Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship moves to Sligo this weekend for Round 5 — the FAAC Simply Automatic / Sligo Park Hotel Stages Rally.

Eddie Doherty and Tom Murphy (Skoda Fabia R5) lead the field away at number one. Doherty, who led the series before Raven’s Rock, will aim to regain ground after power steering issues last time out.

Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty (Hyundai i20 R5) run at two. Josh shares the championship lead with brother Sam but has an edge with his dropped score.

Sam Moffett and Shane Buckley, also in a Hyundai i20 R5, start third with Buckley currently top of the co-drivers’ points table.

Raven’s Rock runners-up Desi Henry and Dean O’Sullivan (Ford Fiesta Rally2) start at four, keen to go one better. Declan Boyle and Patrick Walsh (Skoda Fabia R5) line up at five, with Declan’s son Michael Boyle and Dermot McCaffrey (Skoda Fabia R5) at six. Kevin Eves and Chris Melly (Ford Fiesta Rally2) are seeded seven. They impressed with a podium in Cavan but missed Waterford.

At eight are Darren Gass and Neil Shanks (Citroën C3 Rally2). Gass is making a return to the National series after last starting a round in Kerry in 2023.

Triton Showers boss Paul Barrett and Darragh Kelly (Citroën C3 Rally2) go at nine, while Jason Dickson and Martin Brady (Ford Fiesta Rally2) complete the top ten.

Modified battle

In the Modified ranks, Cavan winner Barry Morris and Dylan Doonan (Darrian T90 GTR) are back after skipping Raven’s Rock.

Also fresh from a national class win in Donegal, Aaron McIntyre and Derry Long (Toyota Starlet RWD) return to the National trail, looking to build momentum.