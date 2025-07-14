Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Top ten entry list confirmed for Sligo Park Hotel Stages Rally

Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty celebrate their Raven’s Rock Rally win with Triton Showers Motorsport Ireland National Championship manager Laura McMenamin. Photo courtesy of Motorsport Ireland National Championship
The Triton Showers Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship moves to Sligo this weekend for Round 5 — the FAAC Simply Automatic / Sligo Park Hotel Stages Rally.
Eddie Doherty and Tom Murphy (Skoda Fabia R5) lead the field away at number one. Doherty, who led the series before Raven’s Rock, will aim to regain ground after power steering issues last time out.
Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty (Hyundai i20 R5) run at two. Josh shares the championship lead with brother Sam but has an edge with his dropped score.
 Sam Moffett and Shane Buckley, also in a Hyundai i20 R5, start third with Buckley currently top of the co-drivers’ points table.
Raven’s Rock runners-up Desi Henry and Dean O’Sullivan (Ford Fiesta Rally2) start at four, keen to go one better. Declan Boyle and Patrick Walsh (Skoda Fabia R5) line up at five, with Declan’s son Michael Boyle and Dermot McCaffrey (Skoda Fabia R5) at six. Kevin Eves and Chris Melly (Ford Fiesta Rally2) are seeded seven. They impressed with a podium in Cavan but missed Waterford.
At eight are Darren Gass and Neil Shanks (Citroën C3 Rally2). Gass is making a return to the National series after last starting a round in Kerry in 2023.
Triton Showers boss Paul Barrett and Darragh Kelly (Citroën C3 Rally2) go at nine, while Jason Dickson and Martin Brady (Ford Fiesta Rally2) complete the top ten.
Modified battle
In the Modified ranks,  Cavan winner Barry Morris and Dylan Doonan (Darrian T90 GTR) are back after skipping Raven’s Rock.
Also fresh from a national class win in Donegal, Aaron McIntyre and Derry Long (Toyota Starlet RWD) return to the National trail, looking to build momentum.
Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Monday July 14th

14 July 2025
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Man pleads not guilty to the manslaughter of Sligo farmer

14 July 2025
IPU National Pharmacy Conference 26th-27th April at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone Co. Westmeath. Pictured was President of The Irish Pharmacy Union Tom Murray. Picture Jason Clarke
News, Audio, Top Stories

Allowing pharmacists to prescribe for minor illnesses would improve health service – IPU

14 July 2025
motorcycle speeding
News

Two motorcyclists caught speeding in Donegal Town

14 July 2025
