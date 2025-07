Two men have been rescued after their dinghy was swept out to sea off Pollan Bay in Donegal.

They entered the water at approximately 4pm, and their boat was quickly taken away from the beach due to strong gusts.

The coastguard was contacted, and the Rescue 118 helicopter was dispatched from Sligo, alongside RNLI crews.

The men, aged in their 20s, were rescued 800m away from the shore and returned after an hour.

They were met by an ambulance and Gardaí.