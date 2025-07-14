Water conservation measures being implemented in Lifford tonight

Uisce Eireann says water conservation restrictions may cause supply disruptions to Porthall, Rossgeir, Lifford and surrounding areas tonight.
Restrictions are scheduled to take place from 11pm tonight until 7am tomorrow morning.
