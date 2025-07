The Dail has been told it would be easy for the government to extend increases to the Defective Block Scheme cap to those who were already on the scheme when the change was announced last year.

Speaking ahead of agreement on the Order of Business in the Dail this afternoon, Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told Taoiseach Michael Martin that he was presiding over the do nothing government, which had left hundreds of households in Limbo…….