Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a single-vehicle collision that occurred on the N56 on Sunday afternoon.

A motorcycle crashed at Derryfad, between Creeslough and Termon, shortly after 4.15pm.

The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who travelled along that route with a dash-cam between 4pm and 4:30 pm is asked to contact Ballyhsannon Garda Station.