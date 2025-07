Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance after a swing was damaged at the Community Park in Churchill.

The criminal damage incident is believed to have occurred between 6pm on Sunday July 6th and 9am on Monday July 7th

Gardaí say substantial damage was caused to the swings in the park between those times.

They are anxious to hear from anyone who may be able to assist them with their investigations and ask them to contact Gardaí in Milford or the Garda Confidential Line.