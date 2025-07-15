Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Investigations launched following Rossnowlagh two-vehicle collision

 

Investigations have been launched following a two-vehicle collision on R231 at Creevy on Saturday afternoon.

One of the vehicles was travelling in the direction of Rossnowlagh and the other was travelling in the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

One driver sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone observed the collision or was travelling in the area between 12.30pm and 12.45pm and has dash-cam footage are asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon.

