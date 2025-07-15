McGowan seeking clear road collision stats across the Lifford Stranorlar MD

There is a concerning number of collisions in the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District according to Cllr Patrick McGowan, particularly on the N15 between the two main towns, and on the N13 between Kilross and Drumkeen, particularly in the vicinity of the old N13 Filling Station, which has been closed for a number of years.

He is seeking updated statistics outlining the number and nature of collisions across the MD.

Cllr McGowan says there was a time that regular and uniform figure would be presented, but it seems that’s no longer the case, and it seems the council is losing put on funding as a result……….