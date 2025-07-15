Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Quad bike stolen from Carrigans

Not quad bike in question

Gardaí are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen and dumped in Carrigans.

An orange/black Kuboto bike was stolen from a yard in the area of Tubber, between 6pm on Wednesday July 9th and Thursday July 10th.

It was later located at Altaderry at 3.26am on Thursday morning.

Two men had been observed dumping the quad in a ditch in that area and fleeing from the scene.

Gardaí ask anyone who may have seen the bikes in use or anyone who may have travelled in the areas between those times to contact them.

They are particularly interested in any sightings of a grey Audi with English registration plates in the area with four males on board.

grainne garda slot
Audio, Playback

Community Garda Information with Garda Grainne Doherty on Tuesday July 15th

15 July 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Urgent meeting requested with Uisce Eireann following water outages in West Donegal

15 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 July 2025
Not a photo of any of the cars in question
News, Top Stories

Two cars broken into at Buncrana beaches

15 July 2025
