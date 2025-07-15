Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Road to Croker Event

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Safety measures needed at Lower Mount Marian, Milford – Meehan

More car parking spaces are needed in the vicinity of Lower Mount Marian in Milford, along with a need for enhanced road safety measures.

Cllr Declan Meehan told a meeting of Letterkenny Milford MD that a pedestrian crossing and ramps are needed on the road into the estate.

Officials told him the proposed Milford Town First Plan has provisions for additional parking, pedestrian crossings and safety included in its initial plans for the park next to Lower

Mount Marian and enhanced measures in Lower Mount Merrion itself can be considered in conjunction with this project.

Cllr Meehan acknowledged that, but stressed interim measures are needed immediately……….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

EV Charging Point
News, Top Stories

EV registrations rise in Donegal

15 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-14 193636
News, Audio, Top Stories

Safety measures needed at Lower Mount Marian, Milford – Meehan

15 July 2025
N13a
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGowan seeking clear road collision stats across the Lifford Stranorlar MD

15 July 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water conservation measures being implemented in Lifford tonight

14 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

EV Charging Point
News, Top Stories

EV registrations rise in Donegal

15 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-14 193636
News, Audio, Top Stories

Safety measures needed at Lower Mount Marian, Milford – Meehan

15 July 2025
N13a
News, Audio, Top Stories

McGowan seeking clear road collision stats across the Lifford Stranorlar MD

15 July 2025
Uisce Eireann
News, Top Stories

Water conservation measures being implemented in Lifford tonight

14 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituary Notices on Monday July 14th

14 July 2025
central criminal court
News, Top Stories

Man pleads not guilty to the manslaughter of Sligo farmer

14 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube