Safety measures needed at Lower Mount Marian, Milford – Meehan

More car parking spaces are needed in the vicinity of Lower Mount Marian in Milford, along with a need for enhanced road safety measures.

Cllr Declan Meehan told a meeting of Letterkenny Milford MD that a pedestrian crossing and ramps are needed on the road into the estate.

Officials told him the proposed Milford Town First Plan has provisions for additional parking, pedestrian crossings and safety included in its initial plans for the park next to Lower

Mount Marian and enhanced measures in Lower Mount Merrion itself can be considered in conjunction with this project.

Cllr Meehan acknowledged that, but stressed interim measures are needed immediately……….