Treble for Browne-McMonagle in Killarney

Dylan Browne-McMonagle was in the winners circle three times in Killarney yesterday evening.

Firstly, in the 6:45 race, the Letterkenny jockey was on board Evening Blossom for trainer JP O’Brien which went to post at 9/2.

He then rode the 6/4 favourite “Defiantly” to victory in the 7:45 outing for the same trainer.

To cap off a great evening’s work and a treble for the O’Brien – Browne-McMonagle partnership, the young jockey was on Magnolia Drive as the 10/11 favourite in the 8:15 race.

A treble on all three horses would have paid out a total of 17/1.