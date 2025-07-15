Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Two cars broken into at Buncrana beaches

Not a photo of any of the cars in question

Investigations have been launched after two cars were broken into at beaches in Buncrana on Saturday.

Gardaí are urging members of the public to exercise car security when parking in public areas.

One of the cars had been parked in the carpark at Dunree beach between 4.15pm and 7pm.

When the owner returned, she discovered that the front passenger window had been smashed and a grey Marks and Spencer shoulder bag (covered with a cardigan) and its contents
(a black Hermes wallet, a medical card, bank card, an ID card and a small amount of cash) had been stolen from the footwell.

The second car was parked along the hard shoulder at Lisfannon beach on that date between 7.30pm and 8.10pm, during which time the passenger side window was smashed.

A black handbag and contents (several bank cards, an ID card, a substantial amount of Serling cash, and a Northern Irish driving licence) that had been left in the footwell were stolen.

If anyone observed suspicious activity at either of those locations on that date or if they can assist with any type of information, they are asked to Gardaí in Buncrana.

They are also urging people not to leave anything worth stealing in sight and leave any valuables at home.

Top Stories

grainne garda slot
Audio, Playback

Community Garda Information with Garda Grainne Doherty on Tuesday July 15th

15 July 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Urgent meeting requested with Uisce Eireann following water outages in West Donegal

15 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

15 July 2025
Not a photo of any of the cars in question
News, Top Stories

Two cars broken into at Buncrana beaches

15 July 2025
