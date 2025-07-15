Two cars broken into at Buncrana beaches

Investigations have been launched after two cars were broken into at beaches in Buncrana on Saturday.

Gardaí are urging members of the public to exercise car security when parking in public areas.

One of the cars had been parked in the carpark at Dunree beach between 4.15pm and 7pm.

When the owner returned, she discovered that the front passenger window had been smashed and a grey Marks and Spencer shoulder bag (covered with a cardigan) and its contents

(a black Hermes wallet, a medical card, bank card, an ID card and a small amount of cash) had been stolen from the footwell.

The second car was parked along the hard shoulder at Lisfannon beach on that date between 7.30pm and 8.10pm, during which time the passenger side window was smashed.

A black handbag and contents (several bank cards, an ID card, a substantial amount of Serling cash, and a Northern Irish driving licence) that had been left in the footwell were stolen.

If anyone observed suspicious activity at either of those locations on that date or if they can assist with any type of information, they are asked to Gardaí in Buncrana.

They are also urging people not to leave anything worth stealing in sight and leave any valuables at home.