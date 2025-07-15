Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tyler Toland signs deal with English Women’s Super League 2 side

Irish international midfielder Tyler Toland has joined English Barclays Women’s Super League side Durham FC.

The 23-year-old Donegal native joins the club having captained Blackburn Rovers for the last two seasons and brings with her a wealth of experience despite her young age.

Toland began her senior career with Sion Swifts, but her potential was quickly noticed and the midfielder was snapped-up by Manchester City in 2019.

She made four appearances for the top flight side in the 2019/20 campaign before joining Scottish giants Glasgow City on loan for the 2020/21 season – helping the perennial title winners to another league victory.

Toland left Manchester City in 2021 and joined Celtic, helping the team to a Scottish Women’s Premier League and Scottish Women’s Cup double during her only season with the Hoops.

Then followed a switch to the Spanish top flight and Levante, where she gained experienced in another of Europe’s elite leagues before returning to England and joining Blackburn in 2023.

She was a regular for Rovers over the last two seasons, captaining the side and contributing a number of vital assists and goals – including a strike at Maiden Castle early into her time with the Lancashire side.

170805-AerLingus-EI-DEA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government begins major online survey of the Irish Diaspora

15 July 2025
Creeslough Site
News, Top Stories

Irish Red Cross makes final allocations under the Creeslough Community Support Fund

15 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday July 15th

15 July 2025
podob
News, Audio, Top Stories

“Do nothing government” is leaving DCB homeowners in Limbo

15 July 2025
Advertisement

