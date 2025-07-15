Tyler Toland signs deal with English Women’s Super League 2 side

Irish international midfielder Tyler Toland has joined English Barclays Women’s Super League side Durham FC.

The 23-year-old Donegal native joins the club having captained Blackburn Rovers for the last two seasons and brings with her a wealth of experience despite her young age.

Toland began her senior career with Sion Swifts, but her potential was quickly noticed and the midfielder was snapped-up by Manchester City in 2019.

She made four appearances for the top flight side in the 2019/20 campaign before joining Scottish giants Glasgow City on loan for the 2020/21 season – helping the perennial title winners to another league victory.

Toland left Manchester City in 2021 and joined Celtic, helping the team to a Scottish Women’s Premier League and Scottish Women’s Cup double during her only season with the Hoops.

Then followed a switch to the Spanish top flight and Levante, where she gained experienced in another of Europe’s elite leagues before returning to England and joining Blackburn in 2023.

She was a regular for Rovers over the last two seasons, captaining the side and contributing a number of vital assists and goals – including a strike at Maiden Castle early into her time with the Lancashire side.