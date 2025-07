A West Donegal Councillor has requested an urgent meeting with Uisce Eireann in front of the media.

It’s after Falcarragh faced water outages during the hottest weekend of the year, and surrounding towns have been left without water today.

Cllr Michael McClafferty says the authority needs to take responsibility now:

Meanwhile, Eddie McFadden, a shop owner, says if there had been better communication from Uisce Eireann, they would have been more prepared: