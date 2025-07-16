Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Road to Croker Event

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Business Matters, Ep 253 – Seamus McLaughlin on Kia’s top spot – and trends in the motor trade

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore speaks with Seamus McLaughlin, the Managing Director of iMotors in Drumkeen and Malin about new car sales figures for the first half of 2025.

There has been a surge in sales of electric vehicles and they exam some of the reasons why, and also discuss the popularity of hybrid cars and the move away from petrol and in particular diesel.

It’s been a particularly good month for Kia in Donegal, which is the most popular brand (iMotors are main dealers for the Korean brand, as well as for Nissan) and they had almost 20% of the new car market in the county between January and June.

So there was plenty to talk about when Seamus joined Chris to look at the motor trade.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 253 – Seamus McLaughlin on Kia’s top spot – and trends in the motor trade

16 July 2025
eu-flag
News, Audio, Top Stories

Von der Leyen says CAP will be strengthened in new EU budgetary structure, but Carberry is concerned

16 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 16th

16 July 2025
Ciaran Mullooley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mullooly hits out at proposed changes to CAP

16 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 253 – Seamus McLaughlin on Kia’s top spot – and trends in the motor trade

16 July 2025
eu-flag
News, Audio, Top Stories

Von der Leyen says CAP will be strengthened in new EU budgetary structure, but Carberry is concerned

16 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 16th

16 July 2025
Ciaran Mullooley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mullooly hits out at proposed changes to CAP

16 July 2025
gola
News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann issues update on undersea pipe repairs off Gola Island

16 July 2025
XXXXX-IBTS-Recruit-125x180_V3.indd
News

IBTS urging people to give blood in Ballybofey

16 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube