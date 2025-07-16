Business Matters, Ep 253 – Seamus McLaughlin on Kia’s top spot – and trends in the motor trade

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore speaks with Seamus McLaughlin, the Managing Director of iMotors in Drumkeen and Malin about new car sales figures for the first half of 2025.

There has been a surge in sales of electric vehicles and they exam some of the reasons why, and also discuss the popularity of hybrid cars and the move away from petrol and in particular diesel.

It’s been a particularly good month for Kia in Donegal, which is the most popular brand (iMotors are main dealers for the Korean brand, as well as for Nissan) and they had almost 20% of the new car market in the county between January and June.

So there was plenty to talk about when Seamus joined Chris to look at the motor trade.