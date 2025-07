A man from Donegal, who died tragically in California, is being repatriated to Killygordon today.

35-year-old Damien O’Brien was struck by a car while walking home from a night out with friends in Huntington Beach on Sunday July 6th.

His remains are returning to the home of his parents this evening at 5pm.

He will be laid to rest on Friday, following his Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 12 o’clock.