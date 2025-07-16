Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
GAA Palestine confirms its planned trip to Ireland is off

GAA Palestine has confirmed that its planned trip to Ireland with 33 children and their mentors can no longer proceed.

In a statement, they say the delay stemming from issues with the Department of Justice has ultimately resulted in this difficult decision, as time has run out to make alternative arrangements.

Earlier, the Taoiseach said he’s “genuinely perplexed” by GAA Palestine’s handling of its planned trip.

Micheál Martin told the Dáil an appeal was only submitted yesterday afternoon, despite his understanding it could have been lodged last week.

He told TDs the club itself hasn’t followed due procedure………………

