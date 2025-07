Independent Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has confirmed she is running to be the next President.

She told RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta she had taken her time to make up her mind and messages from supporters helped her reach the decision.

Already she has the backing of Social Democrats, People Before Profit TDs and a number of Independent deputies.

Former EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness is Fine Gael’s candidate, as her name was the only one put forward when nominations closed yesterday.