Tributes pouring in for Donegal man being repatriated from California today

Tributes have been pouring in for a Donegal man who died tragically in Californaia.

35-year-old Damien O’Brien died after he was struck by a car while walking home from a night out with friends in Huntington Beach on Sunday July 6th.

Red Hughes GAA Club, where Damien had played previously, have expressed their profound sadness at his passing and have given their condolences to his family and friends.

He will be laid to rest on Friday, following his Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon.