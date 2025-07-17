Consultations underway in Monaghan on preferred route for N2 improvements

As discussions continue on the upgrade of the A5, Monaghan County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland have prepared an ‘initial’ design of the proposed N2 Clontibret to Border road.

In March, the project team contacted approximately 260 directly affected landowners, inviting them to meet with members of the project team to discuss the potential impact of the scheme on their lands.

In many cases landowners were told that they will be significantly impacted by the proposed scheme, and it is a difficult time for many people.

Monaghan County Council and TII say after three weeks of landowner meetings, details of the initial road design are now being made available to the wider community and stakeholders along the route of the proposed road, and a consultation is underway.

A number of meetings are taking place across the road’s catchment area this month, and an interactive map has been published showing the route of the proposed N2, the locations of the proposed interchanges and junctions, and the route of proposed sideroads and access roads.

The design is available on an interactive map on the project website here.

Over the coming months, the N2 Project Team will consider feedback received from landowners and other stakeholders, and will then make changes and updates to the initial design before a design is finalised.

An Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Compulsory Purchase Order documentation will then be prepared.

The council says subject to approvals and available funding, the project is likely to take another five to six years of planning and design, and construction is not due to commence until after 2030.

Feedback can be submitted to the N2 Project Team by email ClontibretBorder@N2MonaghanLouth.ie or via the N2 Project Phoneline 087 340 3786.