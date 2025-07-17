Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Road to Croker Event

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Doherty and Harris clash over budgetary priorities

There were clashes in the Dail today between Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tanaiste Simon Harris over the government’s insistence that there won’t be one off cost of living payments in the coming budget.

Deputy Doherty told the Dail that a report out today shows almost 300,000 households are in arrears with their electricity bills.

The Tanaiste questioned Deputy Doherty’s understanding of the current economic situation, saying the global economic situation is such that the budget must be prudent.

Deputy Doherty was quick to respond…………….

You can listen to the full exchange here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Man due in court after Letterkenny arrest

17 July 2025
simonpearse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over budgetary priorities

17 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 July 2025
RNLI
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI assists stricken fishing vessel off Fanad Head

17 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News, Top Stories

Man due in court after Letterkenny arrest

17 July 2025
simonpearse
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty and Harris clash over budgetary priorities

17 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 July 2025
RNLI
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly RNLI assists stricken fishing vessel off Fanad Head

17 July 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann tackling water outage in Burnfoot

17 July 2025
NoBarriers 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mother whose disabled son was used in a pre-election photo shoot welcomes government pledge to pay out promised funding

17 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube