Doherty and Harris clash over budgetary priorities

There were clashes in the Dail today between Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty and Tanaiste Simon Harris over the government’s insistence that there won’t be one off cost of living payments in the coming budget.

Deputy Doherty told the Dail that a report out today shows almost 300,000 households are in arrears with their electricity bills.

The Tanaiste questioned Deputy Doherty’s understanding of the current economic situation, saying the global economic situation is such that the budget must be prudent.

Deputy Doherty was quick to respond…………….

You can listen to the full exchange here –