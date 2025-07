Its Day One of the European Athletics U23 Championships which are taking place in Norway.

Fintan Dewhirst has finished 7th in his heat in the first round of the Men’s 400m Hurdles this morning, which isn’t enough to qualify for the next round.

The Tir Conaill AC youngster was disappointed with the race when he spoke to Athletics Ireland afterwards…

