Lough Swilly RNLI assists stricken fishing vessel off Fanad Head

Lough Swilly lifeboat has come to the assistance of a fishing vessel 11 nautical miles off Fanad Head.

At 7:15 last evening,  the lifeboat was tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist a fishing vessel in difficulty,

The fishing vessel had fouled its propellers, and lost all power.

The volunteer lifeboat crew established a tow and held the vessel, until the 3 crew onboard the casualty vessel eventually cleared their props.

They stayed alongside for an additional hour to ensure everything was in order before returning to Buncrana.

