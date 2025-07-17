Matthew McCole says “it’s always been a goal” to represent Ireland at World Boxing Championships

After Dungloe boxer Matthew McCole won the National Elite title in Dublin last month, he knew a potential call-up to represent Team Ireland at the World Boxing Championships in September was on the cards.

This week, it was confirmed that the Illies Golden Gloves fighter will be heading over to Liverpool as part of the national team aiming to take home medals at the highest level of amateur boxing.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher spoke to Matthew about the call-up and he said it’s something he’s always dreamed of…