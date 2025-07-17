PSNI welcomes sentencing of Omagh based fraudster

A 51-year-old man has been sentenced at Laganside Crown Court on 24 counts of fraud.

Ryan O’Kane, from the Omagh area, pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 20-months, suspended for two-and-a-half years.

Police say the offences occurred in 2018 when a number of individuals from both sides of the border invested a lump sum of money, ranging from £1000 upwards, into a company claiming to be on the global market in algorithm software.

Each of the victims was guaranteed on a return of their initial investment and any profits, if earned at the end of 12-months, however, Mr O’Kane failed to repay the investments.

A police investigation commenced and all 10 victims were repaid just before yesterday’s sentencing hearing began.

Police say Ryan O’Kane targeted the life-savings of innocent people, seeking to line his own pockets with no thought for the long-lasting trauma he caused through his deception.

They say the sentencing should send a clear message to those involved in scamming hard-working people, that they will be vigorously pursued, and brought before the courts.