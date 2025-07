There’s bad news for Sinn Fein in the latest political opinion poll.

The party has dropped 4 points in the survey by IPSOS B&A for the Irish Times.

They’re now on 22 per cent support, the same as Fianna Fail which remains unchanged since the last poll carried out during the spring.

Fine Gael are up 1 point to 17 per cent, while Independents and others have risen by 5 per cent.