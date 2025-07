Social Justice Ireland says there needs to be a weekly increase of €25 in social welfare rates, to close income gaps across the country.

It’s attending a Pre-Budget forum today hosted by Minister for Social Protection, Dara Calleary – and it’s asking the Government to prioritise vulnerable households.

The economic think-tank’s Research and Policy Analyst, Susanne Rogers says income gaps have opened up, as a result of temporary measures in recent budgets, and that needs fixing…………….