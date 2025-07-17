‘Suspicious object’ located in Derry declared an elaborate hoax

The security alert in the Gulf Road area of Killaloo in Derry has now ended.

At approximately 11.20am this morning it was reported that a suspicious object had been located in the area.

Officers attended the scene, and the Gulf Road was closed at its junction with the A6, while a small number of homes were evacuated.

Examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared an elaborate hoax.

All roads have now been re-opened, and the object has been taken away for further examination.

An investigation is underway, and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.