On “The Score” with Mark Gallagher this evening, we hear more from Donegal Manager Jim McGuinness ahead of next weekend’s All-Ireland SFC Final.

We speak to Matthew McCole on his selection for the World Boxing Championships and Declan Boyle casts his eye over the FAI Cup games this weekend for Finn Harps and Derry City.

Plus we hear from the victorious Donegal side which lifted the U16 Ladies All Ireland C title earlier this week…