There’s calls for the motorway toll barriers on the way to Dublin to be lifted for the All Ireland Football Final this Sunday.

Motorists coming from Kerry hit charges on the M7, while Donegal fans could face them on the M3 or M4 depending on their route.

Last week, large queues of Cork and Tipperary hurling fans were seen at plazas.

Junior Minister and Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae doesn’t want a repeat of that: