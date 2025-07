Donegal County Council is being urged to develop a master plan for Donegal’s smaller islands.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig believes there is huge potential on smaller islands within the county that could be built upon.

He is calling for a Masterplan, similar to what is being developed for Magheroarty.

Councillor MacGiolla Easbuig says public engagement needs to be central to the further development of the islands: