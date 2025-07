Derry City and Bohemians drew 1-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Derry were 1-0 up at the break thanks to a Dipo Akinyemi effort deep into first-half stoppage time.

Ross Tierney had Bohs level on 52 minutes and that is how it remained.

Martin Holmes has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…

In other Premier Division games, Sligo Rovers came from being 2-0 down to win 3-2 away to Cork City and Waterford beat Galway 4-2.