Harps come from behind twice to earn point against second-placed Cobh

Finn Harps came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

The visitors were 1-0 up when Barry Coffey slotted home a penalty after 20 minutes but new Harps signing Hans Mpongo added to his debut goal last week to equalise on 38 minutes.

Coffey had the Cork side ahead again very shortly after to lead at the interval, but captain Tony McNamee brought Kevin McHugh’s side level with 25 minutes remaining.

Diarmuid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

In other First Division games, leaders Dundalk were 3-2 winners at home to Wexford, UCD defeated Kerry 3-0 and Athlone drew 2-2 with Treaty United.

Finn Harps’ next outing is away to Wexford next Friday evening the 1st of August.