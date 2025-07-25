Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big Match Brunch

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Harps come from behind twice to earn point against second-placed Cobh

Finn Harps came from behind twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Cobh Ramblers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

The visitors were 1-0 up when Barry Coffey slotted home a penalty after 20 minutes but new Harps signing Hans Mpongo added to his debut goal last week to equalise on 38 minutes.

Coffey had the Cork side ahead again very shortly after to lead at the interval, but captain Tony McNamee brought Kevin McHugh’s side level with 25 minutes remaining.

Diarmuid Doherty was live at full time for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other First Division games, leaders Dundalk were 3-2 winners at home to Wexford, UCD defeated Kerry 3-0 and Athlone drew 2-2 with Treaty United.

Finn Harps’ next outing is away to Wexford next Friday evening the 1st of August.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Woman in her 60s seriously injured in Listillion crash

25 July 2025
Monaghan MDMA
News, Top Stories

Man detained after €200,000 MDMA seizure in Monaghan

25 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday July 25th

25 July 2025
Four_courts
News

Enoch Burke wins challenge against make-up of disciplinary panel

25 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Woman in her 60s seriously injured in Listillion crash

25 July 2025
Monaghan MDMA
News, Top Stories

Man detained after €200,000 MDMA seizure in Monaghan

25 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday July 25th

25 July 2025
Four_courts
News

Enoch Burke wins challenge against make-up of disciplinary panel

25 July 2025
June Cover
News, Top Stories

27% rise in the number of families registered as homeless in the North West

25 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube