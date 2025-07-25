Hoteliers believe there’s a ‘tactical plan’ to prevent them getting lower VAT rate

Hoteliers believe there is a ‘tactical plan’ in place to prevent them from getting a lower VAT rate.

It was scrapped in recent years after being cut to help the hospitality industry during covid and the cost-of-living crisis.

However, the Summer Economic Statement released this week indicated it could return in the next budget.

There have since been reports that would cost €1 billion a year, and limit the money available to cut other taxes.

Irish Hotels Federation Chief Executive Paul Gallagher says the current situation is disappointing for hospitality staff and customers: