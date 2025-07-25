Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big Match Brunch

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Letters of assurance have yet to be issued to DCB homeowners in Donegal

Serious concern has been raised as no letters of assurance have yet to be issued to any defective block homeowner in Donegal.

The letters were to be issued by Donegal County Council as part of a 40-year guarantee for homeowners whose properties were remediated under the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

The Council says they did encounter some issues with the process, but say an update is expected shortly.

It was confirmed by the Council also that the letter of assurance applies only to retained block work.

This, Councillor Ali Farren says is extremely worrying:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2025
traffic lights - different focus
News

M1 toll operator issues travel advice ahead of All Ireland Final

25 July 2025
Donegal Youth Service
News

Donegal Youth Service awarded €25,000

25 July 2025
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letters of assurance have yet to be issued to DCB homeowners in Donegal

25 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 July 2025
traffic lights - different focus
News

M1 toll operator issues travel advice ahead of All Ireland Final

25 July 2025
Donegal Youth Service
News

Donegal Youth Service awarded €25,000

25 July 2025
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

Letters of assurance have yet to be issued to DCB homeowners in Donegal

25 July 2025
Inishbofin
News, Audio

Council urged to develop master plan for Donegal’s smaller islands

25 July 2025
Toll1
Top Stories, Audio, News

Call for motorway toll barriers to be lifted for All Ireland final on Sunday

25 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube