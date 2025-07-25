Letters of assurance have yet to be issued to DCB homeowners in Donegal

Serious concern has been raised as no letters of assurance have yet to be issued to any defective block homeowner in Donegal.

The letters were to be issued by Donegal County Council as part of a 40-year guarantee for homeowners whose properties were remediated under the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme.

The Council says they did encounter some issues with the process, but say an update is expected shortly.

It was confirmed by the Council also that the letter of assurance applies only to retained block work.

This, Councillor Ali Farren says is extremely worrying: