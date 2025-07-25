Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Renewed calls for social housing income limits review

A Donegal County Councillor has hit out as his request for a review of income limits for social housing has yet to be discussed despite a motion being passed at January’s plenary meeting of the council.

Councillor Jimmy Brogan, who has been inundated with calls from people right across Donegal, says with the Dail in summer recess, those blocked from getting on the social housing waiting list due to the current income limits are still left struggling.

He says housing is a national emergency, and the Government is pretending the need is smaller than it is.

Councillor Brogan says a joint-up approach is needed:

