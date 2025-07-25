Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Tiernan Lynch: “We created enough chances to win it”

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch

Tiernan Lynch felt his Derry City side created enough chances to beat Bohemians at the Brandywell tonight.

As it turned out, The Candy Stripes were held to a 1-1 draw by the Dubliners in a tight game at the higher end of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

As it stands, Bohs trail league-leaders Shamrock Rovers by seven points while Derry are a further point behind.

Lynch spoke to Martin Holmes after the game and was disappointed not to have won it…

 

Carl Winchester said it was important not to lose the game…

 

Mark Connolly also spoke to Martin Holmes.

He’s impressed with the new signings…

Top Stories

Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Woman in her 60s seriously injured in Listillion crash

25 July 2025
Monaghan MDMA
News, Top Stories

Man detained after €200,000 MDMA seizure in Monaghan

25 July 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday July 25th

25 July 2025
Four_courts
News

Enoch Burke wins challenge against make-up of disciplinary panel

25 July 2025
Advertisement

