DCC briefed on social housing delivery progress

Donegal County Council has been told that the authority has a strong pipeline for social housing delivery, but there are challenges.

Officials were speaking during a special plenary meeting to update the council on what progress is being made.

Members were briefed on what progress has made in July.

Submissions have been made to the Department of Housing for staged approvals to advance 18 separate projects across the county for 552 social housing units.

They are in Milford, Doire Beaga, Newtowncunningham, Oldtown, Letterkenny, St. Johnston, and Lifford Common.

Final approval requests have been made for for SI housess at Letterkenny, Cruckakeehan, Ballyliffin, Dunaff and Kinnea, with approval received for the last three of those.

Meanwhile, seven turnkey approval requests have been made at various locations in the county for a total of 377 units.

A plan for eight units at the old Fire Station, Stranorlar is now out to tender.

In terms of overall social housing delivery, the council says 262 units have been completed, 498 are on site, 171 projects are at tender stage, 224 are at the planning and detailed design stage, and 247 are at pre-planning stage.