Police investigating public disorder incidents at football match in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating public disorder in the Lecky Road and Lone Moor Road areas.

It’s after violence broke out between football fans.

Shortly after 7pm yesterday evening, Police were made aware of two large groups of rival football supporters in the area attacking each other near the Lecky Road flyover with sticks, bats and iron bars and causing damage to buildings and cars parked in the area.

A teenage boy and a man aged in his 20s sustained injuries as a result of this incident and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Further disorder then occurred in the vicinity of the Brandywell Stadium during and after a football match which was taking place.

Officers were in attendance and worked along with stadium staff to bring the disorder under control.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police say they believe the disorder witnessed was pre-arranged and will be reviewing all available footage to identify those involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 101.