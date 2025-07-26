Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Woman (60s) being treated for ‘life-threatening injuries’ following N13 collision

A woman in her 60s is being treated for “life-threatening” injuries following a crash on the N13 Ballybofey to Letterkenny road yesterday evening.

The two-vehicle collision occurred in the townland of Listillion at approximately 5pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman aged in her 60s, is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Letterkenny University Hospital.

No other injuries have been reported.

The road remained closed overnight for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who was on the N13 at Listillion between 4:50pm and 5:15pm and who may have witnessed the incident should contact investigating Gardaí.

Any road users who were traveling in this vicinity at the time and may have camera footage, including dashcam footage, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Letterkenny Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line or any Garda Station.

 

