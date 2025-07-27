Derry councillor says violence on Friday night was horrific

Police in the North are appealing for video footage, after a teenager and a man in his 20s were injured in violent clashes at a football match between Derry City and Dublin club Bohemians in Derry on Friday night.

The PSNI believes violent scenes at the Lecky Road and Lone Moor Road areas were pre-arranged, with further clashes following around the Brandywell Stadium, when large groups of supporters began attacking each other.

Armoured vehicles were called to the scene, after a gang of masked people began throwing fireworks, bottles, bats and other missiles, at ‘away’ fans, who were waiting to leave the ground.

Video footage circulating on social media shows a young girl crying and being consoled by her father.

Brandywell based councillor Aisling Hutton says it was horrifying……………..