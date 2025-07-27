Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big Match Brunch

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Derry councillor says violence on Friday night was horrific

Police in the North are appealing for video footage, after a teenager and a man in his 20s were injured in violent clashes at a football match between Derry City and Dublin club Bohemians in Derry on Friday night.

The PSNI believes violent scenes at the Lecky Road and Lone Moor Road areas were pre-arranged, with further clashes following around the Brandywell Stadium, when large groups of supporters began attacking each other.

Armoured vehicles were called to the scene, after a gang of masked people began throwing fireworks, bottles, bats and other missiles, at ‘away’ fans, who were waiting to leave the ground.

Video footage circulating on social media shows a young girl crying and being consoled by her father.

Brandywell based councillor Aisling Hutton says it was horrifying……………..

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donegal Croke Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s footballers brought confidence and colour to to the county – DCC Cathaoirleach

27 July 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI launch arson probe after house and van are destroyed in Limavady

27 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-27 144034
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry councillor says violence on Friday night was horrific

27 July 2025
The Bundoran Lifeboat - William Henry Liddington - pic Nicholas Leach
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition after Bundoran rescue

27 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Donegal Croke Park
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal’s footballers brought confidence and colour to to the county – DCC Cathaoirleach

27 July 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI launch arson probe after house and van are destroyed in Limavady

27 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-27 144034
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry councillor says violence on Friday night was horrific

27 July 2025
The Bundoran Lifeboat - William Henry Liddington - pic Nicholas Leach
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition after Bundoran rescue

27 July 2025
sji
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government not doing enough to tackle the housing crisis – SJI

27 July 2025
sam
News, Audio, Top Stories

“It’s going to be a great match” – Jack O’Shea

27 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube