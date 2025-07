Donegal have been beaten 1-26 to 0-19 by Kerry in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final at Croke Park this afternoon.

The exceptional David Clifford kicked 9 points from play for Jack O’Connor’s side while Joe O’Connor hit the net late on to seal a resounding win for The Kingdom.

The victory is Kerry’s 39th All-Ireland title and their first since 2022.

Oisin Kelly, Brendan Kilcoyne, Tony Boyle and Brendan Devenney were live at full time…