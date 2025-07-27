Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal’s footballers brought confidence and colour to to the county – DCC Cathaoirleach

 

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council is urging people to show their appreciation for the Donegal Senior footballers and their manager Jim McGuinness after a valiant All-Ireland Final display in Croke Park this afternoon.

Speaking from Croke Park a short time ago, Cllr Paul Canning said the team has given the county a huge lift over the past number of weeks, and they can be proud of what they have achieved.

He’s urging people to come out and welcome the team when they arrive home to Donegal Town tomorrow evening……..

 

