“It’s going to be a great match” – Jack O’Shea

Croke Park will be a sea of green and gold today – as Donegal and Kerry battle it out in the All-Ireland football final.

Tens of thousands of fans have made their way to the capital – with throw-in at 3.30 this afternoon.

The Kingdom holds the record for the most All-Ireland wins, with 38 – while Donegal are hoping to lift the Sam Maguire cup for the third time.

Kerry legend Jack O’Shea has seven All-Ireland medals – he says a full team effort is needed to win, and is predicting a great match……………..