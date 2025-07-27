Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“It’s going to be a great match” – Jack O’Shea

Croke Park will be a sea of green and gold today – as Donegal and Kerry battle it out in the All-Ireland football final.

Tens of thousands of fans have made their way to the capital – with throw-in at 3.30 this afternoon.

The Kingdom holds the record for the most All-Ireland wins, with 38 – while Donegal are hoping to lift the Sam Maguire cup for the third time.

Kerry legend Jack O’Shea has seven All-Ireland medals – he says a full team effort is needed to win, and is predicting a great match……………..

psni logo
News, Top Stories

PSNI launch arson probe after house and van are destroyed in Limavady

27 July 2025
Screenshot 2025-07-27 144034
News, Audio, Top Stories

Derry councillor says violence on Friday night was horrific

27 July 2025
The Bundoran Lifeboat - William Henry Liddington - pic Nicholas Leach
News, Top Stories

Man in critical condition after Bundoran rescue

27 July 2025
sji
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government not doing enough to tackle the housing crisis – SJI

27 July 2025
