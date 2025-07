Donegal manager Jim McGuinness says his team “didn’t perform” in this afternoon’s All-Ireland Final at Croke Park.

Kerry raced into an early 9-point lead and Donegal never fully recovered as The Kingdom ran out comfortable 1-26 to 0-19 winners to claim their 39th All-Ireland title.

McGuinness spoke to Off The Ball’s Tommy Rooney after the game and said his side made too many mistakes…