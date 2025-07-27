PSNI launch arson probe after house and van are destroyed in Limavady

Detectives in County Derry are appealing for information following a fire at a house on Seacoast Road, Limavady in the early hours of this morning.

The fire was reported to police shortly after 2 o’clock this morning.

It’s believed a van which was parked at the property was set alight, with the fire then spreading to the house.

There was no-one was in the house at the time of the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries, but police say the house and van have been completely destroyed.

The incident is being treated as arson, and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV/dash-cam or other video footage which could assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Coleraine.