Kerry put in a scintillating performance in the first 20 minutes of this afternoon’s All-Ireland Senior Football Final against Donegal.

The Kingdom, inspired by a stunning display from captain Gavin White, raced into a 0-13 to 0-04 lead and were 0-17 to 0-10 at half time.

After the game, Kerry boss Jack O’Connor said getting off to a flying start was part of the plan…