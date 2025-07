The Donegal team will arrive back in Donegal Town this evening after yesterday’s defeat to Kerry in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final.

The Ulster Champions are scheduled to be back at 8:30pm, with music from 6:30pm.

Highland’s DL Debate will broadcast live from the Quaywest Restaurant from 7pm as Brendan Devenney and Oisin Kelly recap a tremendous season for Jim McGuinness and the team.