Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Donal Kavanagh was in the hot seat today for what proved to be a major news day in Donegal. Following confirmation that surgical hubs will be developed in both Letterkenny and Sligo, we hear from Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill, Dr Padraig McGuinness, Breast Surgeon Mr Michael Sugrue, and a number of political representatives……

In Hour Two, Solicitor Damien Tansey talks us through the civil cases that are being taken in connection with the Creeslough tragedy, Cllr Aisling Hutton discusses Friday night’s violence in Derry, and health campaigner Roseena Toner discuss the oncology elements of today’s LUH announcement…….

In the third hour, we reflect on Donegal’s All-Ireland defeat to Kerry and prepare for tonight’s homecoming, MEP Ciaran Mullooley discusses yesterday’s US-EU agreement on tariffs, and journalist Connie Duffy, a major punk rock fan, discusses the career of Jock McDonald, who died in hospital after getting in difficulty in the water in Bundoran at the weekend…….