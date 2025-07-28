Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big Match Brunch

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

Donal Kavanagh was in the hot seat today for what proved to be a major news day in Donegal. Following confirmation that surgical hubs will be developed in both Letterkenny and Sligo, we hear from Health Minister Jennifer Carroll McNeill, Dr Padraig McGuinness, Breast Surgeon Mr Michael Sugrue, and a number of political representatives…… 

In Hour Two, Solicitor Damien Tansey talks us through the civil cases that are being taken in connection with the Creeslough tragedy, Cllr Aisling Hutton discusses Friday night’s violence in Derry, and health campaigner Roseena Toner discuss the oncology elements of today’s LUH announcement……. 

In the third hour, we reflect on Donegal’s All-Ireland defeat to Kerry and prepare for tonight’s homecoming, MEP Ciaran Mullooley discusses yesterday’s US-EU agreement on tariffs, and journalist Connie Duffy, a major punk rock fan, discusses the career of Jock McDonald, who died in hospital after getting in difficulty in the water in Bundoran at the weekend…….  

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

strabane psni station
News

Police investigating sectarian hate crime after wreaths stolen from Strabane Cenotaph

28 July 2025
Uisce Éireann works
News

Work to begin shortly on €3.4m water upgrade in St Johnston

28 July 2025
IMG_2627
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister anticipates LUH Surgical Hub will be delivered in two years

28 July 2025
eu us flags
Audio, News

No upside for Ireland in US tariff agreement – MEP Mullooly

28 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

strabane psni station
News

Police investigating sectarian hate crime after wreaths stolen from Strabane Cenotaph

28 July 2025
Uisce Éireann works
News

Work to begin shortly on €3.4m water upgrade in St Johnston

28 July 2025
IMG_2627
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister anticipates LUH Surgical Hub will be delivered in two years

28 July 2025
eu us flags
Audio, News

No upside for Ireland in US tariff agreement – MEP Mullooly

28 July 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 July 2025
sheep
News

21 lambs stolen in Plumbridge

28 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube